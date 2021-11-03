Banned in Delhi-NCR, crackers being dumped in Punjab with 40 per cent discount   

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Banned in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Haryana, the firecrackers are being dumped in Punjab with discounts up to 40 per cent. The wholesalers of the NCR and Haryana are eying Punjab to recoup their losses. However, the government in Punjab has allowed only a two-hour window to burst green crackers. The normal crackers have been banned in Punjab. The sale of crackers has gone up by 50 per cent in Punjab as compared to last year.

The super wholesalers of firecrackers in Delhi are dumping their stock worth lakhs which is left from the last year or this year in Punjab. “The big traders from the national capital are clearing their stock by offering 20% discounts to retailers in many cities across Punjab on the condition of payment by cash as finally it touches more than 40 per cent. The discount on banned high-noise bombs and aerial crackers is even higher,” said a wholesaler.

He added that besides offering heavy discounts, the bulk delivery of crackers within the state is also being done. “The reason is that that we have to clear our stocks which we have stored at our godowns in neighbouring Haryana whatever it takes. Hence, we are offering heavy discounts,’’ said a Delhi-based trader.

Another dealer who supplies crackers said firecracker rates had fallen down by 25 per cent as old stocks were lying with the dealers for about two years. “We have placed the orders for green crackers,” he added.

The Punjab government has authorised the state police to check and ensure that only green crackers are sold. It has already ordered that only green crackers will be allowed to be sold. The government has fixed two hours time to burst them.

One of the region’s biggest cracker hubs in Punjab, Kurali, which has 14 wholesalers, alone generates the business of nearly Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore every year. A leading wholesaler said that this year the sales of crackers had gone up by 50 per cent as compared to last year. “People from the state besides Haryana and Himachal Pradesh are coming to buy the firecrackers. Besides the crackers, the sales of candles have also doubled,” he added.

Meanwhile, even in the event of not celebrating Diwali amid the explosions of firecrackers, the mood of Delhiites remained upbeat on Dhanteras on Tuesday. People flocked to various markets in Delhi.

