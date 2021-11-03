STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Channi, Sidhu take cold vibes to icy Kedarnath heights

A party insider from Uttarakhand told this newspaper that the rift is wide open for everyone to witness. “Sidhu and the CM can’t see each other eye to eye."

Published: 03rd November 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

The meeting is said to have taken place after a prod by the Congress brass | pti

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  Amid reports of widening rift between Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, the duo visited former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat in Dehradun on Tuesday. While official statements said the duo stopped at Rawat’s residence while travelling to Kedarnath shrine, party insiders said the visit was the result of party high command’s instruction to the duo to meet Rawat to resolve their differences. 

A party insider from Uttarakhand told this newspaper that the rift is wide open for everyone to witness. “Sidhu and the CM can’t see each other eye to eye. They were instructed to meet Rawat ji and sort out their differences. Paying visit to Kedarnath shrine seems to be a viable distraction and an alibi.”

The duo along with Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh are visiting Kedarnath shrine. Tough Congress leaders, including Sidhu, tried to portray that everything was fine, the photographs which surfaced after the meeting and from the shrine indicated that attempts to bridge the gap between Sidhu and the Punjab CM not working.

Sidhu, after meeting Rawat, told media person that “there is no greater ‘dharm path’ than ‘kartavya path’. “Dharm is working for the welfare of the needy and giving people happiness. It’s the message Lord Shiva. We came here to seek blessings so that we could work the people of Punjab.”

Meanwhile, Rawat said he felt happy to see that “all is well in Punjab”. Everything is working flawlessly and the Congress party is dealing with issues efficiently. I have full confidence in the likes of Harish Chaudhary. Working together in Punjab is taking us towards victory for the Congress.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sidhu Channi punjab politics congress
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp