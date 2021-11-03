Confusion over Punjab AG’s status remains

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: There is a question mark over the resignation of Punjab Advocate General Amar Preet Singh Deol as he continues to remain in office and has denied that he resigned.

Deol said that he has not resigned and nor been asked to put in his papers. He had met CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday. Sources had that he put in his papers.

Deol was appointed AG on September 27 after Atul Nanda’s resignation after Amarinder Singh stepped down as CM. From the start there was controversy over the appointment as he was the counsel of former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and suspended IGP Paramraj Singh Umaranangal.