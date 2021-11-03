STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dengue outbreak: Centre rushes teams to 9 states, Union Territories

The teams have been rushed to support the states and UT's in public health measures for control and management of the infection

Published: 03rd November 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

The team found that mosquitoes infected with dengue virus showed greater sensitivity to heat.

(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has rushed high-level teams to nine states, union territories reporting high caseload of dengue to support them in public health measures for control and management of the infection, a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday.

According to the release, these states, UTs include Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya had directed the health ministry officials to extend help to all the States, UTs having high dengue caseloads.

A total of 1,16,991 dengue cases are being reported by states and UTs across the country. 

