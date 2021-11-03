STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

FIR against BJP leader over hate speech

The FIR was registered after a video of Randhawa in which made derogatory remarks about the Kashmiri Muslims had gone viral.

Published: 03rd November 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The police in Jammu and Kashmir has registered an FIR against a senior J&K BJP 
leader and former MLC Vikram Randhawa for hate speech while the saffron party has acted against him and relieved him of all party posts and served show cause notice asking him to tender public apology or face strict disciplinary action.

Sources said an FIR No 357 of 2021 under sections 295-A and 505(2) has been registered against Randhawa at Bahu Nagar Police Station in Jammu for hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity between religious groups.

The FIR was registered after a video of Randhawa in which made derogatory remarks about the Kashmiri Muslims had gone viral. In the undated video, Randhawa was purportedly telling his supporters, “I think the agencies are doing a good job.

They are not taking celebrations in Kashmir over Pakistan’s victory over India in World T20 match casually. Since the beginning, we have been demanding that not just their (academic) degrees be cancelled, their citizenship must also be revoked. They should be beaten up and skinned alive”.

The hate speech by the BJP leader evoked strong resentment and condemnations from all sections of society. J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said it was unacceptable that a person occupying high position in the party makes a statement, which hurts religious sentiments. 

Targeted union minister earlier
Earlier, this year, Randhawa had levelled allegations against senior J&K BJP leader and Union MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh. However, he apologised to Singh soon after

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIR bjp leader vikram randhawa
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp