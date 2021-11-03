FIR against BJP leader over hate speech

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The police in Jammu and Kashmir has registered an FIR against a senior J&K BJP

leader and former MLC Vikram Randhawa for hate speech while the saffron party has acted against him and relieved him of all party posts and served show cause notice asking him to tender public apology or face strict disciplinary action.

Sources said an FIR No 357 of 2021 under sections 295-A and 505(2) has been registered against Randhawa at Bahu Nagar Police Station in Jammu for hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity between religious groups.

The FIR was registered after a video of Randhawa in which made derogatory remarks about the Kashmiri Muslims had gone viral. In the undated video, Randhawa was purportedly telling his supporters, “I think the agencies are doing a good job.

They are not taking celebrations in Kashmir over Pakistan’s victory over India in World T20 match casually. Since the beginning, we have been demanding that not just their (academic) degrees be cancelled, their citizenship must also be revoked. They should be beaten up and skinned alive”.

The hate speech by the BJP leader evoked strong resentment and condemnations from all sections of society. J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said it was unacceptable that a person occupying high position in the party makes a statement, which hurts religious sentiments.

Targeted union minister earlier

Earlier, this year, Randhawa had levelled allegations against senior J&K BJP leader and Union MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh. However, he apologised to Singh soon after