STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hurt by your conduct, Captain Amarinder tells Sonia, quits

Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday formally snapped ties with the Congress and announced his new outfit, the Punjab Lok Congress.

Published: 03rd November 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday formally snapped ties with the Congress and announced his new outfit, the Punjab Lok Congress.

He wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi saying he was deeply hurt by her conduct as also that of her children Rahul and Priyanka for propping up Navjot Singh Sidhu as the president of the state unit of the Congress. “I actually felt deeply hurt by your conduct and that of your children... I hereby tender my resignation from the  Indian National Congress in the interest of my state and my country,’’ his letter read.

Playing the nationalism card, he said, “You chose to appoint an acolyte of the Pakistani deep state Navjot Sidhu who had publicly hugged Pakistan Army Chief Gen Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan... Khan and Bajwa are the people responsible for sending terrorists across the border to kill Indians.”

Amarinder later told the media that the new party will be registered after approval from the Election Commission of India. The party will be formally launched later. Its policies, programmes, agenda and vision will be spelt out at the time of the launch, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarinder singh Punjab Lok Congress
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp