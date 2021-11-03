STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IAF approves Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's promotion as Group Captain

Group Captain is equivalent to a Colonel in the Indian Army.

Published: 03rd November 2021 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

Missing pilot Wg Cdr Abhinandan

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (Express Illustrations)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who gained fame for shooting down a Pakistan Air Force’s F-16 in a dog fight in 2019 has been approved for the rank of Group Captain.

Confirming the development an Air force officer said, “Yes, Wing Commander Varthaman has been approved for the next rank as per merit and he might soon get posted to his new position.”

Group Captain is equivalent to a Colonel in the Indian Army. The other way to become a group captain is the time scale which is after completing 26 years of active service.

“As Varthaman is an active flier, it is most likely that he will be commanding a Combat Squadron,” said another officer.

In general, the selection of Group Captains from Wing Commanders is completed around March and around three batches are considered after completing approximately 16-17 years of service for the flying branch, added the second officer.

Wing Commander Varthaman gained fame when he shot down a comparatively advance F-16 fighter piloting his legacy fighter MiG 21 Bison on February 27, 2019 when Pakistan Air Force fighters tried to enter Indian Air Space to retaliate for an Indian strike on Jaish e Mohammed (JeM) Camps in Balakot area of Pakistan on February 26, 2019.  

Indian Air Force strike on JeM Camps was in retaliation to the 14 February, 2019 suicide attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in which 40 personnel lost their lives.

During the dogfight of February 27 while Wg Cdr Varthaman shot the PAF fighter his aircraft was also hit and he had to eject on the other side of the Line of Control. Varthaman was taken under custody by the Pakistan Army. Pakistan returned him back on March 1, after holding him for around 3 days.

The President awarded Wing Commander Varthaman Vir Chakra, the third highest Gallantry Award, on the occasion of Independence Day, 2019.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhinandan Varthaman Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman Wing Commander Group Captain IAF
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp