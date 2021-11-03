STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Doctor commits suicide over financial problems in Bhopal

A case was registered in this regard and further investigation was underway, he said. According to sources, the doctor had invested a lot of money in the share market and was depressed after making a

Published: 03rd November 2021 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

BHOPAL: A 56-year-old doctor of a government hospital allegedly committed suicide due to financial problems in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, police said on Wednesday.

Dr Rakesh Manhar, posted at the government-run Hamidia Hospital, was found hanging at his residence in Narialkheda locality on Tuesday night, said Saurabh Pandey, in-charge of Gautam Nagar police station.

A suicide note was recovered from the scene, in which the doctor has claimed that he was taking the extreme step, as he was going through a financial crisis and was under a lot of stress, the official said.

A case was registered in this regard and further investigation was underway, he said. According to sources, the doctor had invested a lot of money in the share market and was depressed after making a loss.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Bhopal
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp