STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Muslims fund Hindu co-villager’s final farewell

At a time when the country is witnessing politics of polarisation, a non-descript village in West Bengal’s Malda has set up an example of brotherhood between two communities.

Published: 03rd November 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  At a time when the country is witnessing politics of polarisation, a non-descript village in West Bengal’s Malda has set up an example of brotherhood between two communities. Muslim residents of minority-dominated Gargari village in Harishchandrapur police station area raised funds to bring back the body of their Hindu neighbour, Chandan Mahaldar (38), who had gone to south India in search of job after becoming jobless last year because of lockdown and died in Secunderabad (Telangana) three days ago after falling off a speeding train. They also shared shoulder to carry the body for cremation.

 “Chandan was a poor villager like us. He was our neighbour. His family is in distress and what we did was nothing extraordinary. We stood by one of our neighbour’s family,’’ said Hasan Ali.Chandan’s wife Pratima said her husband had left home to bring back smile on the faces of his family members. “I thought I would never be able to see his face for the last time. But the way our neighbours stood beside me setting aside their religious belief, I will never forget it,” she said.

 Chandan had returned home last year after nationwide lockdown was announced. “A few days later, my father-in-law passed away. My husband and I borrowed from local money lenders and started selling vegetables. But it did not prove effective. He borrowed money from a local contractor and left home to work as a construction worker,” recounted Pratima.

Chandan is survived by his wife and three minor children.  “We were shocked to hear the news. Without wasting time, we decided to raise funds and collected nearly Rs 30,000. We hired a vehicle and brought back the body,’’ said Latif Sheikh, another neighbour. Local MLA Tazmul Hossain said the act of villagers in Gargari is a glaring example of communal harmony in Bengal. “I will meet Chandan’s family and try my level best to help them,” he assured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hindu muslim friendship
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp