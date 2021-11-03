STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

People voted against price rise, apathy towards farmers in Rajasthan bypolls: Sachin Pilot

He said the BJP was not capable of ruling even when it was in power and the recent results in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan gave a clear indication that Congress is the only hope for people.

Published: 03rd November 2021 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot

Congress Leader Sachin Pilot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

 JODHPUR: Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, said policies of the BJP led to its defeat in the bypolls to two Assembly seats in the state, with people voting on issues of price rise and apathy towards farmers.

The BJP lost the bypolls to Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar seats, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

"The height of anger against the BJP can be gauged from the fact that in both constituencies, BJP candidates were nowhere in the race, securing third and fourth place," Pilot said.

People have voted against the rising prices of commodities and fuel, and apathy towards farmers, the Congress leader told reporters.

He said the BJP was not capable of ruling even when it was in power and the recent results in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan gave a clear indication that Congress is the only hope for people.

"Today, the Congress is steadily growing under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. People frustrated with the autocratic rule of the BJP are looking up to the Congress for change," Pilot said, claiming that his party will return to power in the state in next Assembly polls.

Pilot was in Jodhpur's Bilara to express condolences at former minister Madhav Singh Diwan's residence on the demise of his son and former secretary of the Rajastha Youth Congress, Mohabbat Singh Nimbole.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot Rajasthan bypoll results Congress Rajasthan BJP Dhariawad Vallabhnagar
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp