STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ram temple trust in Ayodhya ropes in TCS to manage accounts as funds cross Rs 3000 crore

Temple trust secretary Champat Rai said the trust’s requirements were discussed with TCS software experts. "TCS will digitise and manage our accounts from December," he said.

Published: 03rd November 2021 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram Temple

A replica of the proposed Ram Mandir on display at Karsewakpuram in Ayodhya (File photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust has entrusted corporate giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with the management of its funds that have crossed Rs 3,000 crore. TCS is believed to be developing an accounting software for the purpose.

The handover of the management of funds has been initiated in the wake of controversies kicked up over the land deals by the trust. The temple trust general secretary Champat Rai has confirmed the takeover.

According to highly placed sources, the RSS had called three key trust members to Mumbai for a closed-door meeting over the controversial land deals. After the meeting, the move to hand over the accounts to a professional firm was initiated.

TCS has set up its accounts office at Ramghat near Ramjanmabhoomi and is scheduled to come out with the accounting software by December and begin digitisation and management of trust accounts. IT experts from the Tata Group recently gave a presentation of the software to temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra.

Temple trust secretary Champat Rai said the trust’s requirements were discussed with TCS software experts, who are now installing an accounting system. “TCS will digitise and manage our accounts from December,” he said.

It may be recalled that as the trust coffers began to swell during the VHP crowdfunding campaign for the Ram temple construction, the trust website was hacked and a fake portal to siphon off funds was created. Fraudsters also cloned cheques of the temple trust's bank account and withdrew large sums of money after the PSU bank's clearing house repeatedly failed to connect to the trust secretary for a final nod before the debit. After botched fund management, the trust got embroiled in court cases over allegations of corruption in land deals, including purchase of nazul land and temples.

Temple trust member Anil Mishra said that the team of chartered accountants would continue to maintain accounts of the income and expenses of the temple trust.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram temple Ayodhya TCS Ayodhya temple
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp