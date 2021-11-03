STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Railway’s first art gallery in Kevadia

Tourists visiting the Statue of Unity, at Kevadia in Gujarat from across the country will soon have an opportunity to know about the arts, crafts, culture and tradition of the state.

Published: 03rd November 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh K Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Tourists visiting the Statue of Unity, at Kevadia in Gujarat from across the country will soon have an opportunity to know about the arts, crafts, culture and tradition of the state. The Vadodra division of Western Railway zone of Indian Railway (IR) has planned to set up a magnificent art gallery, 
attached with a Souvenir shop at country’s first green railway station here. 

The proposed art gallery at Kevadia railway station will be first of its kind to be developed by the Indian Railway under the PPP mode to showcase the Gujarat and country’s arts, crafts, culture and other traditional grandeur to the tourists on way to the Statue of Unity.

“The Arts Gallery with a souvenir shop will be developed and operated by  the private party on PPE mode with earnings to Railways of Rs 24.7 lakh”. The country’s first green Kevadia railway station facilitates rail connectivity from all parts of country. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
railways gallery kevadia
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp