Railway’s first art gallery in Kevadia

Rajesh K Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tourists visiting the Statue of Unity, at Kevadia in Gujarat from across the country will soon have an opportunity to know about the arts, crafts, culture and tradition of the state. The Vadodra division of Western Railway zone of Indian Railway (IR) has planned to set up a magnificent art gallery,

attached with a Souvenir shop at country’s first green railway station here.

The proposed art gallery at Kevadia railway station will be first of its kind to be developed by the Indian Railway under the PPP mode to showcase the Gujarat and country’s arts, crafts, culture and other traditional grandeur to the tourists on way to the Statue of Unity.

“The Arts Gallery with a souvenir shop will be developed and operated by the private party on PPE mode with earnings to Railways of Rs 24.7 lakh”. The country’s first green Kevadia railway station facilitates rail connectivity from all parts of country.