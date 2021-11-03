STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Salaries of employees who are not vaccinated to be withheld: Nagpur collector

Also, those who have taken the first dose but not the second one within the stipulated period will face the same action, Nagpur district collector R Vimala said.

Published: 03rd November 2021 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease are ready at a new vaccination center in Paris.

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NAGPUR: The salaries of those government employees who have not taken a single dose of coronavirus vaccines will be withheld, Nagpur district collector R Vimala said here on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Also, those who have taken the first dose but not the second one within the stipulated period will face the same action, she said, speaking at a meeting of department heads here.

She also instructed officials to achieve the target of administering at least the first dose of the vaccines to all eligible residents of the district by November 30, said a release.

So far, 81.79 per cent of eligible residents have taken the first dose and 39.97 per cent the second dose in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government employees vaccination Nagpur district collector R Vimala Government salaries
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp