Salman Khurshid seeks apology from PM Modi, Vinod Rai over 2G scam claims

Published: 03rd November 2021 05:42 AM

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai should tender an unconditional apology to the people of the country for spreading false propaganda on the 2G spectrum scandal and linking UPA leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, to the scandal.

Addressing the media, Khurshid said Modi benefitted by spreading false propaganda about the scandal, and the BJP formed the government only because of this. Other beneficiaries of the propaganda are Arvind Kejriwal, VK Singh, Kiran Bedi, Baba Ramdev, Anna Hazare, and the RSS, he said.

After Modi assumed office as PM, Vinod Rai was made chairman of the Banks Board Bureau, Arvind Kejriwal became Delhi’s CM, and Kiran Bedi was appointed Lt Governor. The former minister said that after achieving much through false propaganda, Vinod Rai recently tendered an unconditional apology in court, saying he had inadvertently and wrongly stated that Sanjay Nirupam was one of the MPs who pressured him to exclude then prime minister Manmohan Singh’s name from the CAG report on the 2G spectrum allocation. Khurshid said Modi and Rai should tender an unconditional apology since they were the beneficiaries of the fake propaganda.

