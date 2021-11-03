STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Society needs to think cleaning Ganga is its responsibility not just government's job: Jal Shakti minister

'Namami Gange (National Mission for Clean Ganga) is not just general government work but a mission and the work done under it inspires us,' he said.

Published: 03rd November 2021 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga river during Nahay Khay Puja of the Chhath Puja festival in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The society needs to consider cleaning the Ganga river as its responsibility and not see it as just the government's job, Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Wednesday.

Addressing the valedictory function of the Ganga Utsav, he said everyone should think of themselves as the custodian of the environment.

"We have the role of custodian of this environment. We need to make it better and pass on to the next generation and not deteriorate it further. The society needs to think that cleaning the Ganga river is its responsibility and not just the government's job," he said.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said a lot of work towards cleaning the Ganga needs to be done. "In the next three to four years, I am confident that the clean Ganga mission will be successful. As an Indian, I believe rejuvenating and cleaning the Ganga is the most crucial programme in the country.

"Namami Gange (National Mission for Clean Ganga) is not just general government work but a mission and the work done under it inspires us," he said.

The government celebrated the three-day 'Ganga Utsav-The River Festival 2021' with a focus on encouraging stakeholder engagement and public participation towards the rejuvenation of the Ganga river.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganga Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Ganga river
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp