Sonia Gandhi accepts Amarinder Singh's resignation from Congress

Amarinder Singh had timed his resignation letter with an announcement on the name of his new party, Punjab Lok Congress.

Published: 03rd November 2021 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has accepted former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's resignation from primary membership of the party, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Singh on Tuesday had resigned from the Congress, accusing party president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of hatching a "midnight conspiracy" to oust him.

The 79-year-old leader had timed his resignation letter with an announcement on the name of his new party.

The Punjab Lok Congress will be formally launched after the Election Commission registers it and allots a poll symbol.

"Hon'ble Congress President has accepted the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh from the primary membership of Indian National Congress," Venugopal said on Twitter.

Singh, in his seven-page letter to Sonia Gandhi, made public on Twitter, had lashed out at Navjot Singh Sidhu, the new Punjab Congress president whom he described as an "acolyte of the Pakistani deep state", and "dubious individual" Harish Rawat, the former All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for the state.
 

