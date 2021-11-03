STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Twist in the tale: Param Bir Singh says no further evidence against Anil Deshmukh apart from letter

The revelations came two days after the Enforcement Directorate -- based on a CBI FIR arising out of Singh's allegations -- questioned and later arrested Deshmukh, who is now in the agency's custody

Published: 03rd November 2021 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh. (File | PTI)

Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh (File | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh has submitted an affidavit to the probe panel appointed by the Maharashtra government, saying that he has no further evidence to substantiate his 'Rs 100 crore collection' allegations against former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Singh said that he had no other evidence against Deshmukh apart from his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The submission was made to the one-member Justice K U Chandiwal Commission at its previous hearing on October 13.

The revelations came two days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) -- based on a CBI FIR arising out of Singh's allegations -- questioned and later arrested Deshmukh, who is now in the agency's custody till November 6.

A copy of the affidavit is in possession of The New Indian Express. The affidavit says that Singh does not want to be cross-examined in this case now.

ALSO READ: ED arrests ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in extortion, money laundering case

“Whatever Singh wanted to disclose has been disclosed to the Supreme Court and Maharashtra Chief Minister and he has nothing further to add. He does not intend to make any submission before the commission now,” reads the affidavit submitted by his advocate.

Deshmukh's lawyer Aniket Nikam said, "It's now clear that Singh had no proof against the ex-minister and simply hurled the allegations for the sake of it."

Deshmukh consistently rubbished all allegations and asked where was the complainant who hurled charges against him and then disappeared.

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said that they have been saying from the first day when the letter was written by  Singh that it was politically motivated. “Now, our suspicion has been established that the BJP used Singh to level allegations against former home minister Anil Deshmukh to malign his image and that of the party and government in Maharashtra. This affidavit of Singh is an indirect admission by him that Deshmukh was a victim of false charges,” the NCP leader said.

Nawab Malik, NCP chief spokesperson, said, "Param Bir Singh had merely written a letter. He had not given any proof or evidence. It's an indirect admission that Deshmukh is innocent. And BJP is using this case for a witch hunt and targeting their political opponents. ED should release him immediately and stop political vendetta."

Earlier, Singh had ignored several summonses by the probe commission, coughed out fines three times and skipped a bailable warrant.

Singh also faces two non-bailable arrest warrants issued by a Mumbai and Pune court as he is named in some extortion cases lodged against him by the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Param Bir Singh Anil Deshmukh
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp