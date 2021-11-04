STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After Centre cuts excise duty, Tripura slashes fuel prices by Rs 7 per litre

The Centre on November 3 cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively to bring down retail rates from record highs.

Published: 04th November 2021 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

India’s fuel marketing sector is largely dominated by three state-run oil marketing firms: IndianOil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum.

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

AGARTALA: After the Centre reduced excise duty on fuel, the Tripura government also decided to slash petrol and diesel prices by Rs 7 per litre each from Thursday, November 4, 2021, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

He described this as a Diwali gift by the central and state governments to the 37 lakh people of Tripura.

"Following Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji led central govt's decision on reduction of excise duty on petrol & diesel, #Tripura govt has also decided to reduce petrol & diesel cost by Rs 7 from tomorrow," Deb tweeted.

The Centre on Wednesday cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively to bring down retail rates from record highs.

"After today's decision Petrol & Diesel will cost Rs 98.33/lt & Rs 85.63/lt respectively in Agartala," Deb said in another tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fuel price Fuel price petrol diesel Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Diwali fuel price VAT excise deduction
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp