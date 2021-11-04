After Centre cuts excise duty, Tripura slashes fuel prices by Rs 7 per litre
The Centre on November 3 cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively to bring down retail rates from record highs.
AGARTALA: After the Centre reduced excise duty on fuel, the Tripura government also decided to slash petrol and diesel prices by Rs 7 per litre each from Thursday, November 4, 2021, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.
He described this as a Diwali gift by the central and state governments to the 37 lakh people of Tripura.
"Following Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji led central govt's decision on reduction of excise duty on petrol & diesel, #Tripura govt has also decided to reduce petrol & diesel cost by Rs 7 from tomorrow," Deb tweeted.
The Centre on Wednesday cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively to bring down retail rates from record highs.
"After today's decision Petrol & Diesel will cost Rs 98.33/lt & Rs 85.63/lt respectively in Agartala," Deb said in another tweet.