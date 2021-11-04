STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arunachal Pradesh reduces VAT on petrol, diesel by 5.5 per cent

The revised VAT rates would be applicable in Arunachal Pradesh from the midnight of November 5, Pema Khandu said.

Published: 04th November 2021 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday announced that his government has reduced the value-added tax rates on petrol and diesel by 5.5 per cent, a day after the Centre slashed excise duty on fuel.

The revised VAT rates would be applicable in the northeastern state from the midnight of November 5, he said.

With the reduction of the central and state taxes, the price of petrol will be Rs 91.87 per litre, while diesel will be available at Rs 79.83 a litre in the state from the midnight of Friday.

"Arunachal Govt (government) is also pleased to announce the reduction of State VAT on petrol from existing 20 per cent to 14.5 per cent and Diesel from 12.5 per cent to 7 per cent. Thank you Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for reducing Central Excise duty on Petrol & Diesel on this auspicious (Diwali) day," Khandu said on Twitter.

Petrol will be cheaper by over Rs 10 per litre and diesel by around Rs 15, he said.

"Consumers will benefit by Rs 10.20 per litre in petrol and Rs 15.22 per litre in diesel after the relief given both by Centre and State Govt (government)," Khandu said on the microblogging site.

The Centre had, on Wednesday, cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre respectively, a move which has evoked similar response by many states.

