STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam cabinet approves Industrial Relation Rules to protect rights of employers, workers 

The state government has launched a portal, 'Mission Basundhara', where conversion of allotment certificate to periodic 'patta' has also been included as a service.

Published: 04th November 2021 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet on Thursday approved the Industrial Relation Rules, 2021 aiming at safeguarding the rights of employers and employees, a minister said.

The rules have been framed with a view to amalgamate, simplify and rationalise provisions of three central labour codes relating to industrial relations, Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta told reporters.

A scheme for providing ration to migrant workers, who faced hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, got the government's go-ahead, he said.

"The Assam Migrant Workers' Food Security Scheme was approved to provide relief in the form of dry ration to them," Mahanta said after the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Based on data of migrant workers on e-SHRAM portal and other available resources, district administrations will distribute ration to them, he said.

The cabinet also authorised the deputy commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup (Rural) to grant permission for transfer of land in protected areas or blocks without prior approval of the government, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan said.

"In the greater interest of public and for expeditious disposal of proposals seeking permission for transfer of land in the protected belts and blocks of Kamrup (M) and Kamrup district, the provision of para 17.5 of Land Policy, 2019 will be deleted," he said.

According to the provision, the revenue department or the deputy commissioner concerned allot land to indigenous landless people after they apply for it.

"But after three years of continuous possession of the land, the allottees are required to apply for the 'patta' (land right) again," he said.

The cabinet also decided to "allow conversion of allotment certificate to periodic 'patta' in rural areas of Assam within three years of allotment", Mohan said.

The state government has launched a portal, 'Mission Basundhara', where conversion of allotment certificate to periodic 'patta' has also been included as a service.

The cabinet also decided that reserved seats for students belonging to the tea garden community in Brahmaputra and Barak valleys would be proportionately divided between the two areas in the medical and dental colleges of the state, the health minister said.

Of the 24 medical seats reserved for the community, 18 will be for students from the Brahmaputra valley and six from the other, he said.

Two reserve seats in the Bachelor of Dental Surgery course will be for tea community students from the Brahmaputra valley and one from the Barak valley.

The cabinet gave its nod to a proposal that candidates from economically weaker sections of the society will be allowed to submit their low family income certificates at any time till the first round of counselling for MBBS and BDS courses, Mahanta said.

It also approved one-time financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to priests and Namghorias (priests in Vaishnav prayer halls).

Detailed guidelines with eligibility conditions and procedures for applying for the scheme will be advertised in the local dailies, the minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam cabinet Industrial Relation Rules Industrial Relation Rules 2021
India Matters
Low visibility due to smog after Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Itchy throat, watery eyes: Delhi's air quality enters 'severe' category post Diwali
For representational purposes
Eco-friendly lamps light up needy women’s lives in Rajasthan
For representational purposes
Potters a happy lot this Diwali as diyas in demand to send political signals in poll-bound UP
The bricks have been named Narmada Vitamin Lick and Narmada Min. (Photo| EPS)
Innovative chocolate bricks promise to raise milk yield of cattle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp