BJP to carry out Sadhu-Saint Samman program on November 5 in Bihar's oldest temples

NEW DELHI: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar has chalked out a programme to felicitate the sadhu-saints and the priests of dozens of the oldest Lord Shiva temples including those where Adi Shankrachaya had visited.

The planned ‘Sadhu-Saint’ felicitation program at Lord Shiva temples would be held at 23 places in Bihar on November 5 as subsidiary programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kedarnath to unveil and inaugurate the reconstructed Samadhi of Adi Shankracharaya and infrastructure projects worth Rs

130 crore.

The felicitation program amid the bhajan-kirtan and chanting of Vedic mantras would start soon after the Prime Minister inaugurates and unveil the projects at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

Bihar in-charge of this programme Shiv Narayan Mahto told this newspaper over phone from Patna that Adi Shankracharaya had visited at 17 temples in Bihar, which are among 23 oldest temples to be covered under the party’s ‘Sadhu-Saint Samman’ programme on November 5.

The BJP will first install the big LED screens for live telecast of the PM’s programme from Kedarnath at each of the 23 identified temples. Mahato further said that Adi Shankrachaya had visited at 87 places including 17 places in Bihar. He said that BJP leaders will reach the identified Shiva temples and conduct the entire programmes to felicitate ‘sadhu-saints’ and the priests on November 5.

The prominent oldest Lord temples, dedicated to Lord Shiva, among 23 identified temples, in Bihar for the BJP’s ‘Sadhu-Saint Samman’ programme are the Baba Garibnath shiv temple in Muzaffarpur, the Baba Hariharnath temple at Sonepur, Maa Mundeshwari temple in kaimur, Pataleshwar temple in Hajipur, Ashokdham temple in Munger,the Gauri-shankar temple in Patna and Bodhgaya shiv math in Gaya