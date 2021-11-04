STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSF, Pak Rangers exchanged sweets at outposts along International Border on Diwali 

The Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday exchanged sweets at dozens of border outposts.

Indian and Pakistani Army personnel exchange sweets on the occasion of Diwali on the Line of Control. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday exchanged sweets at dozens of border outposts along the International Border on the occasion of Diwali for the first time since the Pakistani side shunned the tradition in 2019.

On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, the BSF's Jammu troops offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers at various BOPs in Samba, Arnia, R S Pura, Nikowal and Akhnoor areas today, a BSF spokesperson said.

As a reciprocal gesture, the Pak Rangers too offered sweets to BSF, he added.

