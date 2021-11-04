STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bypoll fallout, claims Opposition on slashing of fuel prices

The Congress complimented the people for showing the mirror of truth to the ‘tax-parasitic’ government.

Published: 04th November 2021 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

petrol, diesel, fuel hike, fuel, petrol bunk

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  While the Opposition termed the decision to cut excise duty on fuel as “too little, too late” and linked it to the BJP’s reverses in the recent bypolls, the Centre sought to put them on the mat, saying Opposition-ruled states will now have to walk the talk on slashing VAT if they really care for the poor. While the Centre takes the excise duty call, VAT is in the domain of state governments. 

The Congress complimented the people for showing the mirror of truth to the ‘tax-parasitic’ government.

“In 2021, price of petrol was hiked by Rs 28 and diesel by Rs 26 a litre. After losing 14 by-elections and 2 Lok Sabhas, reducing petrol-diesel price by Rs 5 & Rs 10 is tom-tommed as ‘Diwali Gift’,” Congress spokesperson Surjewala said.

The Trinamool Congress was equally dismissive.

“After months of causing hardship and pain to millions, excise duty on petrol and diesel was tweaked by stunt masters M&S,” tweeted Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien.

Left parties said the Centre was treating fuel price as a source of revenue generation.

“Bypoll results clearly indicated popular mood against Modi and his government. Farmers have been agitating for several months and they have no concerns,” said CPI general secretary D Raja.

Government sources, however, claimed Opposition-ruled states will now be under pressure.

“Delhi levies 30% VAT on petrol; Mumbai 26% plus Rs 10.12 per litre; Kolkata 25% or Rs 13.12 a litre, whichever is higher; Hyderabad 35.20%; and Rajasthan 36%. Compare that to 20% in BJP-ruled Gujarat,” they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Derek O’Brien Trinamool Congress Fuel Price Hike
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp