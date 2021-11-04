Bypoll fallout, claims Opposition on slashing of fuel prices

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the Opposition termed the decision to cut excise duty on fuel as “too little, too late” and linked it to the BJP’s reverses in the recent bypolls, the Centre sought to put them on the mat, saying Opposition-ruled states will now have to walk the talk on slashing VAT if they really care for the poor. While the Centre takes the excise duty call, VAT is in the domain of state governments.

The Congress complimented the people for showing the mirror of truth to the ‘tax-parasitic’ government.

“In 2021, price of petrol was hiked by Rs 28 and diesel by Rs 26 a litre. After losing 14 by-elections and 2 Lok Sabhas, reducing petrol-diesel price by Rs 5 & Rs 10 is tom-tommed as ‘Diwali Gift’,” Congress spokesperson Surjewala said.

The Trinamool Congress was equally dismissive.

“After months of causing hardship and pain to millions, excise duty on petrol and diesel was tweaked by stunt masters M&S,” tweeted Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien.

Left parties said the Centre was treating fuel price as a source of revenue generation.

“Bypoll results clearly indicated popular mood against Modi and his government. Farmers have been agitating for several months and they have no concerns,” said CPI general secretary D Raja.

Government sources, however, claimed Opposition-ruled states will now be under pressure.

“Delhi levies 30% VAT on petrol; Mumbai 26% plus Rs 10.12 per litre; Kolkata 25% or Rs 13.12 a litre, whichever is higher; Hyderabad 35.20%; and Rajasthan 36%. Compare that to 20% in BJP-ruled Gujarat,” they said.