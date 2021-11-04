STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Janata Congress MLA Devvrat Singh dies

The 52-year-old leader was declared dead by doctors after he was taken to a hospital at Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, around 90 km from the state capital Raipur.

Published: 04th November 2021 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) legislator and former MP Devvrat Singh died on Thursday following cardiac arrest, his family members said.

The 52-year-old leader was declared dead by doctors after he was taken to a hospital at Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, around 90 km from the state capital Raipur.

"Singh complained of chest pain at around 1 am following which he was rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared him dead," Sunil Singh, a close relative of the legislator, told PTI over phone.

His final rites will be held later in the day in Khairagarh He has a son and a daughter, the relative said.

In March this year, the MLA had contracted the coronavirus infection when the budget session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly was underway.

The four-time MLA, who belonged to the erstwhile royal family of Khairagarh, was first elected as legislator in 1995 on a Congress ticket from Khairagarh and the second time in 1998, in the then undivided Madhya Pradesh.

After the formation of Chhattisgarh in 2000, he was elected for the third time in 2003.

In 2007, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Rajnandgaon parliamentary seat.

He quit the Congress in December 2017, claiming he was forced to do so as he was "neglected" and "sidelined" by senior party colleagues.

In February 2018, he joined former chief minister Ajit Jogi's party JCC (J), months ahead of the Assembly election.

He contested the Assembly election on the JCC(J) ticket and became MLA for the fourth time from Khairagarh.

In last year's Marwahi bypoll, necessitated due to the death of sitting legislator Ajit Jogi, Devvrat Singh supported the ruling Congress's nominee, who won the election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Janata Congress Chhattisgarh Devvrat Singh
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp