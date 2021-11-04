STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat man held over seizure of Rs 4-crore heroin at Mumbai cargo complex

After interrogation Krishna Murari Prasad was placed under arrest, the official said, adding further probe was underway.

Published: 04th November 2021 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday arrested a man from Gujarat in connection with the seizure of 700 grams of heroin valued at Rs 4 crore from the cargo complex near the Mumbai airport, an official said.

The NCB zonal unit had received a specific information about smuggling of drugs in a parcel at the International Courier Terminal at Sahar in suburban Mumbai, he said.

Accordingly, a search was conducted at a conference hall in the complex on Monday, where NCB sleuths found 700 grams of white powder in a packet, purported to be heroin whose value is estimated at around Rs 4 crore in the illicit market, the official said.

A case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and the consignee of the parcel, Krishna Murari Prasad, a resident of Vadodara, was summoned to record his statement at the NCB office in Mumbai on Thursday, he said.

After interrogation Prasad was placed under arrest, the official said, adding further probe was underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Mumbai Cargo Complex Mumbai Mumbai Heroin
India Matters
Low visibility due to smog after Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Itchy throat, watery eyes: Delhi's air quality enters 'severe' category post Diwali
For representational purposes
Eco-friendly lamps light up needy women’s lives in Rajasthan
For representational purposes
Potters a happy lot this Diwali as diyas in demand to send political signals in poll-bound UP
The bricks have been named Narmada Vitamin Lick and Narmada Min. (Photo| EPS)
Innovative chocolate bricks promise to raise milk yield of cattle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp