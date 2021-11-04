STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hoteliers and houseboat owners offering special discount on Diwali

According to him, there are 62,000 hotel beds in the Valley of which about 50,000 are vacant.

Published: 04th November 2021 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Planning to take a vacation? Look no further than the picturesque meadows, forests and lakes of Kashmir. And there is yet another reason for tourists to choose the Valley  - hoteliers and houseboat owners are offering special discounts for tourists on Diwali.

What makes the deal sweeter is that most of these hotels are not at the higher end when it comes to room rates. Comparatively, top end hotels are fully occupied while the budget hotels have very less occupancy.
Kashmir Hotels and Restaurant Owners Federation president Abdul Wahid told this newspaper that budget and low-budget hotels were offering discounts to tourists for Diwali.

According to him, there are 62,000 hotel beds in the Valley of which about 50,000 are vacant. “Budget hotels are offering 40-50 per cent discount to the tourists on Diwali festival to attract more tourists to the Valley and increase occupancy in the hotels. We hope that the tourist arrivals will pick up this month,” Wahi said

Houseboat owners are also offering special discounts on the festive season. Houseboat Association Kashmir vice-president Manzoor Ahmad Pakhtoon said the houseboats were offering good discounts to the travellers on the festival. “We are offering a 40 per cent discount on the festival and hope that all the hoteliers will also follow suit. The stay in houseboats gives a unique experience to its occupants.” 
Prices of the houseboats depending on the service can be accessed by tourists on various websites including those run by the Association.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp