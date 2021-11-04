STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh govt announces VAT, cess cut for petrol, diesel 

The price of petrol will come down to Rs 106.86 and that of diesel to Rs 90.95 per litre in the state capital Bhopal from Friday.

Published: 04th November 2021 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A day after the Union government slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced a four per cent cut in the Value Added Tax (VAT) and Rs 1.50 cut in the cess on the two fuels.

As a result, the price of petrol will come down to Rs 106.86 and that of diesel to Rs 90.95 per litre in the state capital Bhopal from Friday.

In a bid to give relief to the people despite financial constraints, the state government has decided to cut VAT on petrol and diesel by four per cent, an official release said.

Besides, chief minister Chouhan also decided to slash by Rs 2 and Rs 1.50 the cess on petrol and diesel, respectively, it added.

The prices of the two fuels, thus, will be reduced by Rs 7 per litre, it added.

The relief would leave a hole of Rs 1,948 crore in the state government's coffers during the remaining months of this fiscal, the release said.

The prices of petrol and diesel dropped by Rs 6.27 and Rs 12.49 per litre, respectively, in Bhopal on Thursday morning following the Centre's decision to cut excise duty, Bhopal Petrol Pump Dealers Association secretary Nakul Sharma had told PTI earlier in the day.

The prices of petrol and diesel fell to Rs 112.54 and Rs 95.39 per litre, he had said.

Opposition Congress had asked the BJP government to take a cue from other states and reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh posted a tweet with the hashtag "Modi hai to mahangai hai", saying, "Thank you Modi-ji for Rs 5 reduction on petrol after raising the central excise tax by nearly Rs 35 per litre on petrol and diesel. Keep raising it from tomorrow."

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta had said the state government should also reduce VAT on the fuels as the BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Tripura have done.

Even the BJP's ally JD(U) in Bihar had reduced the VAT on fuels, he had pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vat fuel price petrol price diesel Madhya Pradesh government
India Matters
Low visibility due to smog after Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Itchy throat, watery eyes: Delhi's air quality enters 'severe' category post Diwali
For representational purposes
Eco-friendly lamps light up needy women’s lives in Rajasthan
For representational purposes
Potters a happy lot this Diwali as diyas in demand to send political signals in poll-bound UP
The bricks have been named Narmada Vitamin Lick and Narmada Min. (Photo| EPS)
Innovative chocolate bricks promise to raise milk yield of cattle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp