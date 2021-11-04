STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manipur cuts VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 7 per litre

The Centre has cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre.

For representational purpose. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Manipur on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, announced a reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 7 per litre with immediate effect, hours after the Centre reduced excise duty on fuel.

The Centre cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre, and together with the reduction of taxes announced by the Manipur government, petrol would be cheaper by Rs 12 per litre and diesel by Rs 17 per litre in the state.

"Heartily welcome PM @narendramodi Ji's decision to reduce excise duty on petrol & diesel as a gift to the people of this Nation on this Diwali. I'm also please to announce that the Govt. of Manipur will also reduce VAT on petrol and diesel each by Rs 7/- with immediate effect," Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted.

Petrol was retailing at Rs 111.41 per litre and diesel at 99.39 per litre in Imphal East on Wednesday.

