Mizoram slashes petrol, diesel prices by Rs 7 per litre

On Thursday, petrol price in Aizawl fell to Rs 101.30 per litre, while diesel is now sold at Rs 86.37 per litre.

Published: 04th November 2021 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AIZAWL: A day after the Centre announced a reduction in Central Excise Duty on fuel, the Mizoram government on Thursday slashed petrol and diesel prices by Rs 7 per litre each, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said.

He said the "progressive decision" made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conveyed to the state government by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Glad to announce that #Mizoram Govt. will reduce VAT on Petrol & Diesel each by Rs.7/- with immediate effect from today," the chief minister tweeted.

On Thursday, petrol price in state capital Aizawl fell to Rs 101.30 per litre, while diesel is now sold at Rs 86.37 per litre.

The Centre on Wednesday cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively to bring down retail rates from record highs.

