STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case: HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of suspect Sam D'souza

The vacation bench of Bombay High Court while hearing the plea on Wednesday asked him to approach Sessions Court instead.

Published: 04th November 2021 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of Sam D'souza, who is facing allegations of extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case.

The vacation bench of Bombay High Court while hearing the plea on Wednesday asked him to approach Sessions Court instead.

Earlier, Prabhakar Sail, a witness, alleged that a deal of Rs 18 crore was made for the release of Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan. Sail had also named D'souza as a beneficiary.

In D'Souza's plea, he claimed that Kiran Gosavi, a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drug-on-cruise case, had taken Rs 50 lakh from Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani to get Aryan Khan released.

Aryan, who was arrest on October 3, was recently granted bail after Bombay High Court issued a detailed bail order which stated that the accused should appear before NCB every Friday. He was also asked to surrender his passport.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Sam D'souza drugs-on-cruise
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp