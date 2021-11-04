Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case: HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of suspect Sam D'souza

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of Sam D'souza, who is facing allegations of extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case.

The vacation bench of Bombay High Court while hearing the plea on Wednesday asked him to approach Sessions Court instead.

Earlier, Prabhakar Sail, a witness, alleged that a deal of Rs 18 crore was made for the release of Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan. Sail had also named D'souza as a beneficiary.

In D'Souza's plea, he claimed that Kiran Gosavi, a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drug-on-cruise case, had taken Rs 50 lakh from Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani to get Aryan Khan released.

Aryan, who was arrest on October 3, was recently granted bail after Bombay High Court issued a detailed bail order which stated that the accused should appear before NCB every Friday. He was also asked to surrender his passport.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.