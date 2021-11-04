STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nagaland reports 15 fresh coronavirus cases, tally at 31,894

The death toll remained unchanged at 687 as no fresh coronavirus fatality was reported during the day.

Published: 04th November 2021 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOHIMA: Nagaland on Thursday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, four more than the previous day, pushing the total infection count to 31,894, a health department official said.

As many as 15 people have been cured of the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,966.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is now 93.95 per cent, the official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 687 as no fresh coronavirus fatality was reported during the day.

The active cases of coronavirus infections remained at 195 for the second day in a row.

Of the new cases, 13 were reported from Dimapur and one each from Kohima and Mokokchung districts. As many as 1,046 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 3,97,929 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state thus far.

State Immunisation Officer Dr.Ritu Thurr said a total of 12,14,406 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,13,252 people till Wednesday.

