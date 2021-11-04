PM Modi celebrates Diwali in Nowshera says India is alert about its capabilities and resources

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with the Indian Army soldiers in Nowshera, close to the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. This is in keeping with the practice of celebrating Diwali with uniformed personnel which Modi has followed since he became the PM in 2014.

Addressing the soldiers Narendra Modi said, “Nowshera’s history celebrates the bravery of India and its present is the embodiment of the bravery and determination of the soldiers. The region has stood strongly against the aggressor and encroachers.”

Modi paid tribute to the heroes of Nowshera, Brigadier Usman and Naik Jadunath Singh, who sacrificed for defending the country.

Brigadier Mohammed Usman remains one of the greatest soldiers and an inspiring military leader India has ever produced. For his inspiring leadership and great courage, he was awarded the “Maha Vir Chakra” posthumously.

The military prowess of Brigadier Usman, who commanded the famed 50 Parachute, earned him the nickname Lion of Nowshera. He had not only repulsed tribal irregulars who were sent by Pakistan to capture Jammu and Kashmir but also recaptured those areas which were taken by the Pak Army regulars.

In another critical battle for Naushera, as Pakistan Army charged to capture a picket, Naik Jadunath saved his picket but lost his life. He was honoured with the nation’s highest gallantry award, “Param Vir Chakra” for his outstanding bravery, unyielding fighting spirit and self-sacrifice for the nation.

The Prime Minister in his address talked about the infrastructure work being done to connect even the border areas with the rest of India. “Connectivity in border areas from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, from Jaisalmer to Andaman Nicobar has been established with modern infrastructure, leading to an unprecedent improvement in the infrastructure and convenience for soldiers."

The Prime Minister said that the responsibility of protecting the freedom of the county vests with everyone and today’s India, in the 'Amrit Kaal' of freedom, is alert about its capabilities and resources.

PM Modi also talked about the growing Aatmnirbharta in defence resources as opposed to the earlier periods of dependence on foreign countries. He said 65 per cent of the defence budget is being used inside the country. A list of 200 products, a positive list, that will be procured only indigenously has been prepared. The list is going to be expanded soon, he said.

He also talked of the seven new defence companies launched on Vijaya Dashmi as the old ordnance factories will now make specialised sector-specific equipment and ammunition. Defence Corridors are also coming up. India’s youth is involved in vibrant defence-related startups. All this will strengthen India’s position as a defence exporter, he said.

The Prime Minister emphasised that Indian Military power needs to be expanded and transformed according to the changing needs.

PM Modi expressed happiness that the participation of women in the country’s defence is touching new heights. After being deployed on the frontlines in the Navy and Air Force, now women’s roles are being expanded in the Army also.

Along with opening up of Permanent Commission, NDA, National Military School, National Indian Military College for women, the Prime Minister also mentioned his Independence Day announcement about the opening up of Sainik Schools for girls.

Praising the soldiers, the PM said, “You are the custodians and defenders of India’s unity and integrity and the emotion of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. I am fully confident that with the inspiration of your bravery, we will take India to the zenith of growth and progress.”

On Wednesday, ahead of PM Modi's visit, Army Chief General MM Naravane was briefed about the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control in the Jammu area, said officials. The Army Chief also carried out an aerial reconnaissance of forward areas.

From Nowshera, Shri Modi greeted the citizens for Diwali and other upcoming festivals such as Goverdhan Puja, Bhaiyya Dooj Chatth. He also wished Gujarati people for their new year.