STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pro-Marathi campaign, sympathy wave for Delkars help Shiv Sena win Dadra Lok Sabha seat

Kalaben Delkar, widow of Mohan Delkar who was a seven-time MP from the constituency, won the bypoll by 51,269 votes against BJP’s Maheshbai Gavit.

Published: 04th November 2021 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena flags

Shiv Sena flags (File Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Shiv Sena’s victory in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha by-election is largely due to its pro-Marathi campaign.

Kalaben Delkar, widow of Mohan Delkar who was a seven-time MP from the constituency, won the bypoll by 51,269 votes against BJP’s Maheshbai Gavit.

Kalaben got 59.53% votes against Gavit’s 33%. Mohan Delkar committed suicide earlier this year reportedly because he was upset with the local administration. 

Dadra Nagar Haveli was a Portuguese-controlled region like Goa and was liberated in 1954 as it merged with India. 

“In its liberation, Maharashtrian leaders such as Sudhir Phadke, Vishnupant More and Nana Kajarekar played a major role. Many Marathis migrated here later in search of work. It is an extended part of Maharashtra even though it keeps a separate identity. Gujarat is also close to us. So, both Maharashtra and Gujarat cultures have an influence over it,” says Virendra Solanki, a local analyst.

Sanjay Singh, a political observer, says Shiv Sena had contested Lok Sabha elections from Dadra Nagar Haveli four times since 1992 to 2019, but failed all attempts.

In 1996, its candidate Uttam Patel lost the election by a slender margin against Mohan Delkar.

“It was a victory for the Shiv Sena candidate, but at the last moment, Mohan Delkar emerged a winner. Now, history has repeated itself — Mohan Delkar’s widow Kalaben has won the election,” says Singh.

“Shiv Sena should credit the Delkar family for its victory.”

“The Delkars are well known. Kalaben drew sympathy, besides there was a huge anger against the UT administrator Praful Patel. Contractors from outside got the work at the cost of locals. It was a sort of referendum on Patel. Delkar’s victory margin of over 51,000 votes is the highest,” says Singh.

Solanki says most people of Dadra and Nagar Haveli are tribal and so is the Delkar family.

“You cannot do politics there by sidelining the family. Mohan Delkar had severely criticised the administrator. That’s why many BJP workers voted for his widow out of sympathy,” Solanki says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohan Delkar Maheshbai Gavit Kalaben Delkar BJP Shiv Sena
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp