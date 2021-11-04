Rights panel seeks report from Biplab Deb government on Tripura violence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday directed the Tripura government to file a detailed report within four weeks on the violence against Muslims in the state.

The rights panel passed the order on a complaint filed by the National Spokesperson of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and Social Activist, Saket Gokhale who raised the issue of rising incidents of political violence and communal violence against Muslims in Tripura.

The complaint alleges that the state machinery “acted like a bystander by siding with the violent mob”. Seeking NHRC’s intervention in the matter, Gokhale said there is an atmosphere of immense fear amongst the members of the minority community in the affected area with regard to their life and safety.

The post Durga Puja violence against Hindus in Bangladesh has found disturbing resonance in Tripura.

The last few days have seen violent protests in the capital Agartala and other towns by the VHP and Hindu Jagran Manch, many of which have reportedly turned into mobilisations against local Muslims and also led to vandalisation of mosques.

Gokhale, in his complaint, also alleged that the workers of ruling party of the state had attacked leaders of All India Trinamool Congress while they were campaigning in the state and during such incidents of political violence, one of the sitting Members of Parliament and other workers of AITC sustained injuries, their vehicle were vandalized and belongings were stolen.

Pertinently, the Tripura High Court has taken suo moto cognizance of the issue of violence in North Tripura District, Unakoti District as well as Sipahijala District and has called upon the state to file a detailed response by November 10.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, the NHRC directed the Tripura government’s Chief Secretary and the state’s Director-General of Police to submit an action taken report within a period of four weeks.

“The concerned authorities have also been asked to intimate the Commission if any notice, order, etc., has been received by him/them in the instant matter from the State Human Rights Commission. If yes, a copy of such order be also sent to the Commission within four weeks,” the commission said.