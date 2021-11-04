STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP: Eve-teaser beats up woman for rejecting his advances; booked

According to the police, the woman alleged Singhal had been harassing her and passing lewd comments for several days and that he beat her up on Wednesday when she refused to entertain him further.

Published: 04th November 2021 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

eve teasing

Image for representation

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A woman was allegedly beaten up by an eve-teaser when she rejected his advances in Adesh Colony here, police said on Thursday.

A case has been registered against Preet Singhal, the accused.

He is absconding, they said.

According to the police, the woman alleged Singhal had been harassing her and passing lewd comments for several days and that he beat her up on Wednesday when she refused to entertain him further.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eve teaser UP eve teaser arrested
India Matters
Low visibility due to smog after Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Itchy throat, watery eyes: Delhi's air quality enters 'severe' category post Diwali
For representational purposes
Eco-friendly lamps light up needy women’s lives in Rajasthan
For representational purposes
Potters a happy lot this Diwali as diyas in demand to send political signals in poll-bound UP
The bricks have been named Narmada Vitamin Lick and Narmada Min. (Photo| EPS)
Innovative chocolate bricks promise to raise milk yield of cattle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp