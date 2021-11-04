UP: Eve-teaser beats up woman for rejecting his advances; booked

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A woman was allegedly beaten up by an eve-teaser when she rejected his advances in Adesh Colony here, police said on Thursday.

A case has been registered against Preet Singhal, the accused.

He is absconding, they said.

According to the police, the woman alleged Singhal had been harassing her and passing lewd comments for several days and that he beat her up on Wednesday when she refused to entertain him further.