WHO's approval to Covaxin: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar says it facilitates travel for Indians
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on November 3, 2021, granted emergency use approval for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.
Published: 04th November 2021 12:44 AM | Last Updated: 04th November 2021 12:44 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, said the WHO's decision to grant emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin facilitates travel for many Indian citizens and contributes to vaccine equity.
He said it was also a global recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.
ALSO READ: Finally, WHO includes Covaxin in its emergency use list of COVID-19 vaccines
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday granted emergency use approval for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, in a move that the pharma major said is a "significant" step towards ensuring wider global access to the indigenously developed jab.
"Welcome @WHO's decision to grant Emergency Use Listing to #COVAXIN. It facilitates travel for many Indian citizens and contributes to vaccine equity. Also a global recognition to PM @narendramodi's vision of an #AtmanirbharBharat. A Happier Diwali," Jaishankar tweeted.