'You are a dying duck in a thunderstorm': Sidhu attacks Amarinder, calls ex-CM a cry baby

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Terming that former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh a ‘coward’ and ‘fraud’, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu in a fresh salvo Patiala royal said that not even his wife will join the new party floated by him. As Amarinder grows older he is becoming a ‘cry baby’, he said.

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu after paying obeisance at the Ram Talai Temple in Amritsar today made personal remarks on CM as he said, “I do not want to talk about spent cartridges. How many seats did he win when he formed a party earlier? He is a fraud.’

On Amarinder Singh indicating in his resignation letter to Congress national president Sonia Gandhi that he would "expose" the MLAs embroiled in illegal sand mining, Sidhu asked, "Was he sleeping all these years?" If there was mafia during his regime, then who was earning the money, he asked.

Sidhu dubbed Amarinder Singh as the "world's biggest coward", questioning why he did not act if he found any wrongdoing.

’“Neither the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nor the farmer unions are willing to embrace Amarinder. Who is he? Will they touch Paras (touchstone) or an empty cartridge. Whose nose was rubbed in the soil. Who was ousted. Now you are crying baby. You went to Madam (Sonia Gandhi) with only 800 votes. Who made you president at that time?,’’ he added.

Sidhu further said that Amarinder) is a dying duck in a thunderstorm. Sidhu went on to say forget ministers and councillors, not even his wife is joining Amarinder Singh’s new party.

“Ask him if Preneet Kaur will quit the Congress,’’ he said and added.

"As he grows older he becoming a cry baby,’’ he added.

Sidhu attacked Amarinder as in the resignation letter sent to Congress President Sonia Gandhi Amarinder had mentioned that Sidhu was a man of an unstable mind, pro-Pakistan and that he would spoil the Congress party.’’

"You are a dying duck in a thunderstorm, a lost cause," he added hitting out at Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu also claimed that people of Punjab hate the former CM.

"We changed a failed chief minister," said Sidhu, referring to the resignation of Amarinder Singh as the Punjab CM.

"People of Punjab will have to decide whether they stand with those who fight for Punjab or with those who fight for power," he said.

Sidhu said he never hankered for posts and all along stood for Punjab's interests.

"I always chose Punjab," he said.

Sidhu also made a mention of Tuesday's meeting of party MLAs and other senior leaders, in which Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was also present.

Replying to a question, Sidhu said policies are not for two months but a roadmap is given for five years.

"Sidhu will stand with the roadmap of Punjab," he said.

When asked what all can be achieved by the Channi government in a short span as the Punjab Assembly polls are only a few months away, Sidhu replied, "When there is right intent, good policy and political will, everything is possible".

Meanwhile, state Sports and Education Minister Pargat Singh attacked the former CM over his new party the Punjab Lok Congress.

His party is neither for "Punjabis" nor for "Lok", and certainly not the "Congress", tweeted Pargat.

Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring targeted the former CM for attacking Sidhu over his alleged Pakistan links and the veteran leader's relations with the BJP.

He said Amarinder Singh in his letter to party president Sonia Gandhi mentioned about Sidhu hugging the Pakistan Army chief and that country's PM during his visit there.

"As U now r 'seat sharing' with anti-farmer BJP here r few pictures of ur new found BumChums,” tweeted Warring tagging photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting the then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan in 2015.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had on Tuesday resigned from the Congress, accusing party president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of hatching a "midnight conspiracy" to oust him.

The 79-year-old leader timed his bitter resignation letter with an announcement on the name of his new party.

The Punjab Lok Congress will be formally launched after the Election Commission registers it and allots a poll symbol.

In his resignation letter, Amarinder had also attacked Sidhu for his alleged Pakistani links and said the latter's "claim to fame was that he would abuse me and my government on a regular basis".

He had described as an "acolyte of the Pakistani deep state".

(With PTI Inputs)