3.3 magnitude earthquake hits Jhajjar in Haryana 

The quake occurred at 8:15 pm at a depth of five kilometres, it said.

Published: 05th November 2021

On August 4, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was recorded in the district.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 3.3-magnitude earthquake hit Jhajjar in Haryana on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

