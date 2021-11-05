STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assembly polls next year top agenda of BJP national executive meet on Nov 7

Five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur -- will go to polls early next year, while elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will be held in the later part of the year.

Published: 05th November 2021 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP fliag (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and six other states next year and current issues top the agenda of the BJP's national executive meeting scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021, in a hybrid mode, party leaders said on Friday.

This will be the BJP's first national executive meeting after J P Nadda took charge as the party president.

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 protocols, all state presidents, state general secretaries (organisation) and national executive members of that respective state will attend the meeting virtually from their respective state party offices...," the BJP said in a communication to all its state units.

National office-bearers, Union ministers and Delhi leaders who are members of the national executive will attend the meeting physically at the NDMC Convention Centre here on November 7.

According to the party communication to its state units, the agenda features "discussion on the forthcoming assembly elections and other current issues."

Assembly elections in seven states are due in 2022.

Five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur -- will go to polls early next year, while elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will be held in the later part of the year.

Barring Punjab, the BJP is in power in all these states.

Political observers view 2022 as a very crucial year for the BJP as the party has the uphill task of retaining power in six states, including politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

The one-day national executive meeting will begin with the presidential address by Nadda and conclude with the valedictory address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP national executive meeting J P Nadda Assembly elections 2022 UP Goa Punjab Manipur Himachal Pradesh Gujarat Uttarakhand Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp