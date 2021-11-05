Bentley System’s education platform gets huge response from Indian students

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The US-based infrastructure engineering software company, Bentley Systems, that opened its education platform globally in late October, has already seen a massive response from Indian students.

The Bentley Education programme offers full access to learning licences of 63 of Bentley’s most popular applications used by infrastructure professionals around the globe, including ContextCapture, MicroStation, OpenRoads Designer, STAAD.Pro and SYNCHRO.

The Bentley Education Portal has seen 3.30 lakh Indian student visitors thus far, Vinayak Trivedi, vice-president of Bentley Education, told TNIE on Wednesday.

This is a huge response considering it received close to 7.30 lakh student visitors globally since its pilot launch in five countries -- Australia, the UK, Singapore, Lithuania and Ireland -- in May.

The platform looks to bridge the demand supply gap in the infrastructure industry by making students industry ready. Trivedi said talent is needed by those in this industry -- and at the same time students need an industry where they can find a fulfilling career.

Tools and solutions provided by Bentley are not just for students to be aware of the infrastructure industry, the problems and challenges they face today, but also as they graduate to find a career that is fulfilling and influences the betterment of life, he explained.

As for making the platform equitable to reach the last student, Trivedi opined that the platform came at a time when all students were already exposed to online education.

And to overcome the bandwidth setback that some face, this portal that gamifies learning will be easy to to use for even those with minimal access to infrastructure (internet bandwidth facilities).

The portal gives students free access to all Bentley product software used by companies world-wide to create projects. Students can also build their resume, and talk to industry experts.

As for the login, Trivedi said with the New Education Programme, students and educators have to confirm their eligibility by log-in using their institutional email address.

If they don’t have one, they can log in with an alternative email id and then validate their eligibility by uploading the student/educator ID card.

As for being environmentally responsible with infrastructure, Trivedi added that Bentley solutions are such that they help engineers solve and address such issues and do engineering in such a way that environment is advancing.

“The software itself gives the opportunity. The algorithm used for OpenRoads Designer, or other popular tools which products could be used if I want to know how to save energy if I am designing a building. They (students) have access to such software and learning modules.”

Students will receive certificates and badges that they can show potential employers, he added.

