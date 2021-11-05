STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bentley System’s education platform gets huge response from Indian students

The Bentley Education Portal has seen 3.30 lakh Indian student visitors thus far, Vinayak Trivedi, vice-president of Bentley Education, told TNIE on Wednesday.  

Published: 05th November 2021 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The US-based infrastructure engineering software company, Bentley Systems, that opened its education platform globally in late October, has already seen a massive response from Indian students.

The Bentley Education programme offers full access to learning licences of 63 of Bentley’s most popular applications used by infrastructure professionals around the globe, including ContextCapture, MicroStation, OpenRoads Designer, STAAD.Pro and SYNCHRO.

The Bentley Education Portal has seen 3.30 lakh Indian student visitors thus far, Vinayak Trivedi, vice-president of Bentley Education, told TNIE on Wednesday.  

This is a huge response considering it received close to 7.30 lakh student visitors globally since its pilot launch in five countries -- Australia, the UK, Singapore, Lithuania and Ireland -- in May.

The platform looks to bridge the demand supply gap in the infrastructure industry by making students industry ready. Trivedi said talent is needed by those in this industry -- and at the same time students need an  industry where they can find a fulfilling career. 

Tools and solutions provided by Bentley are not just for students to be aware of the infrastructure industry, the problems and challenges they face today, but also as they graduate to find a career that is fulfilling and influences the betterment of life, he explained.

As for making the platform equitable to reach the last student, Trivedi opined that the platform came at a time when all students were already exposed to online education.

And to overcome the bandwidth setback that some face, this portal that gamifies learning will be easy to to use for even those with minimal access to infrastructure (internet bandwidth facilities).

The portal gives students free access to all Bentley product software used by companies world-wide to create projects. Students can also build their resume, and talk to industry experts.

As for the login, Trivedi said with the New Education Programme, students and educators have to confirm their eligibility by log-in using their institutional email address.

If they don’t have one, they can log in with an alternative email id and then validate their eligibility by uploading the student/educator ID card.

As for being environmentally responsible with infrastructure, Trivedi added that Bentley solutions are such that they help engineers solve and address such issues and do engineering in such a way that environment is advancing.

“The software itself gives the opportunity. The algorithm used for OpenRoads Designer, or other popular tools which products could be used if I want to know how to save energy if I am designing a building. They (students) have access to such software and learning modules.”

Students will receive certificates and badges that they can show potential employers, he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bentley Systems
India Matters
Low visibility due to smog after Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Itchy throat, watery eyes: Delhi's air quality enters 'severe' category post Diwali
For representational purposes
Eco-friendly lamps light up needy women’s lives in Rajasthan
For representational purposes
Potters a happy lot this Diwali as diyas in demand to send political signals in poll-bound UP
The bricks have been named Narmada Vitamin Lick and Narmada Min. (Photo| EPS)
Innovative chocolate bricks promise to raise milk yield of cattle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp