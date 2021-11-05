STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decade belongs to Uttarakhand, unprecedented boost to connectivity in coming years: PM Modi

The prime minister was speaking after unveiling a 12-foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya at the seer's rebuilt samadhi in Kedarnath.

Published: 05th November 2021 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN/KEDARNATH: This decade belongs to Uttarakhand, there will be unprecedented boost to connectivity in the region in the coming years and migration of people from the hills will stop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

He also laid the foundation stone of reconstruction projects worth over Rs 400 crore at the Himalayan temple.

"No words can describe the experience of sitting before Adi Guru Shankaracharya's statue at his rebuilt samadhi," Modi said.

He also credited Baba Kedar for the reconstruction work carried out in Kedarpuri in sub-zero temperatures after the devastating floods of 2013.

