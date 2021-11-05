STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP: Three dead, four injured as mini-bus catches fire after hitting stationary truck

The four injured passengers, including a 12-year-old boy, have been admitted to the district hospital, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Munish Rajoria said.

Published: 05th November 2021 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Image for representation. (File Photo)

By PTI

GUNA: A girl and two others were charred to death, while their four co-passengers suffered burn injuries on Friday morning as the mini-bus carrying them caught fire after hitting a stationary container truck in Barkheda area of Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, police said.

The four injured passengers, including a 12-year-old boy, have been admitted to the district hospital, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Munish Rajoria told PTI.

"The bus with 28 people on board was heading to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh from Indore in Madhya Pradesh when it met with the accident on National Highway 46," he added.

"All the occupants of the mini-bus were going on a pilgrimage to Mathura when their vehicle rammed into the rear side of a stationary container truck parked by the roadside between 5 am and 6 am at Barkheda in Chachoda tehsil, located around 40 km from Guna district headquarters," he said.

The collision caused an explosion and led to a blaze that engulfed the mini-bus, the SDOP said.

People nearby rushed to the rescue of the occupants of the vehicle and pulled them out, Rajoria said.

However, Durga (13) and Madho (20), both from Indore, and Rohit, who hailed from Khargone district of MP, got trapped in the burning vehicle and died, he added.

Police are investigating the accident, the police officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Accident Road Accident
India Matters
Low visibility due to smog after Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Itchy throat, watery eyes: Delhi's air quality enters 'severe' category post Diwali
For representational purposes
Eco-friendly lamps light up needy women’s lives in Rajasthan
For representational purposes
Potters a happy lot this Diwali as diyas in demand to send political signals in poll-bound UP
The bricks have been named Narmada Vitamin Lick and Narmada Min. (Photo| EPS)
Innovative chocolate bricks promise to raise milk yield of cattle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp