STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Quieter Diwali for Mumbai this year as compared to 2020 despite more use of crackers, says NGO

It attributed the dip in the noise level to the use of 'green firecrackers' that have lower decibel levels as compared to the traditional ones.

Published: 05th November 2021 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Firecrackers

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai recorded a quieter Laxmi Pujan during this year's Diwali as compared to last year although the overall use of firecrackers was more than what it was during the festival in 2020 when several COVID-19 curbs were in place, an organisation said on Friday.

It attributed the dip in the noise level to the use of "green firecrackers" that have lower decibel levels as compared to the traditional ones.

"The noise levels in Mumbai were much lower this Laxmi Pujan, which was celebrated on Thursday, as compared to the previous years with the highest reading of 100.4 dB (dB - the unit in which sound is measured) recorded at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai's Dadar area," Sumaira Abdulali, founder of Awaaz Foundation, which has been campaigning for bringing down noise levels, told PTI.

In South Mumbai, the Marine Drive promenade, where people generally throng to burn firecrackers on a large scale during Diwali, was completely silent even before the 10 pm-deadline due to the heavy presence of police personnel, she said.

During Diwali last year, the noise level recorded at Shivaji Park was 105.5 dB, while it was 112.3 dB in Marine Drive, Abdulali said. The rest of the city witnessed moderate use of crackers, mostly green crackers like anar, sparklers, chakris and aerial fireworks, this year, she added.

"The maximum noise levels were lower than the last year during COVID-19 pandemic. This is only of because the green crackers that have lower decibel levels than the traditional ones. Although the overall bursting of crackers was more this year as compared to last year, the use of green crackers kept the maximum decibel levels less," she said.

Before Diwali, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had urged citizens to keep noise and air pollution levels under check while bursting firecrackers during the festival of lights.

"Crackers are an integral part of Diwali festivities and they should be. However, while bursting crackers, people must keep a check on noise and air pollution levels," Pednekar had said.

Last year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had banned fireworks in the city during Diwali, but permitted the use of mild crackers at private premises on the day of Laxmi Pujan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Diwali Fire crackers Crackers Deepavali
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp