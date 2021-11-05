Resurgence of Covid in J&K? Six deaths recorded in last two days

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Is Covid-19 making resurgence in Jammu and Kashmir as the cold intensifies and temperature drops? Jammu and Kashmir recorded only 10 deaths in October, while in the last

two days, six Covid-19 deaths were reported in the Union Territory, all in the Valley.

On November 1, J&K recorded 4 Covid-19 deaths and 98 positive cases — 84 in Kashmir and 14 in Jammu division.

All the four deaths were reported in Kashmir. The winter is setting in the valley with cold increasing and the minimum temperature in Gulmarg and Pahalgam dropping below the freezing point.

On November 2, J&K recorded two Covid-19 deaths and 110 new cases — 92 from Kashmir and 18 from Jammu division.

After the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic last year, J&K has so far recorded 4,438 deaths — 2,262 in Kashmir and 2,176 in Jammu region.

As against six Covid-19 deaths in two days of this month so far, only 10 deaths due to coronavirus reported in J&K in October. Besides, 2,819 positive cases were reported in J&K in October. Of them 2,290 were reported in Kashmir and 529 in Jammu region.

At present, there are 916 active covid cases in J&K — 101 in Jammu region and 815 in Kashmir.

According to flu expert and Doctors’ Association Kashmir (DAK) president Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, there is a possibility that all the respiratory viruses including Covid-19 thrives and gets activated more in the cold.

He said till the pandemic was ongoing, some sort of surge could be expected in winter.