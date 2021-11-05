WATCH | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel whipped to 'bring prosperity' for state

By Express News Service

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel was whipped on Friday as part of a ritual on the occasion of Govardhan Puja.

As part of the Govardhan Puja tradition, the CM got whipped with 'sonta' (whip made up of kush, a grass) before he sought blessings for the prosperity of the state, according to officials. According to the villagers, the whip is a special one that is believed to bring prosperity and good fortune.

The video was recorded in a village in the Durg district of Chattisgarh when the CM was taking part in the ritual. The chief minister was clad in traditional attire and a green turban.

Baghel was seen standing with his arms stretched before a man starts whipping him. After eight rounds, the man stopped and hugged the CM.

In a video posted by Baghel on Twitter, a middle-aged man was seen whipping the Chhattisgarh CM as drums and other musical instruments were played in the background.

As per the tradition, on Govardhan Puja, a person is beaten up with the whip with full force on his hands as people believe that the practice helps in getting rid of the problems and bringing good luck, a report said.

