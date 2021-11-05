STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel whipped to 'bring prosperity' for state

The video was recorded in a village in the Durg district of Chattisgarh when the CM was taking part in the ritual.

By Express News Service

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel was whipped on Friday as part of a ritual on the occasion of Govardhan Puja. 

As part of the Govardhan Puja tradition, the CM got whipped with 'sonta' (whip made up of kush, a grass) before he sought blessings for the prosperity of the state, according to officials. According to the villagers, the whip is a special one that is believed to bring prosperity and good fortune.

The video was recorded in a village in the Durg district of Chattisgarh when the CM was taking part in the ritual. The chief minister was clad in traditional attire and a green turban.

Baghel was seen standing with his arms stretched before a man starts whipping him. After eight rounds, the man stopped and hugged the CM.

In a video posted by Baghel on Twitter, a middle-aged man was seen whipping the Chhattisgarh CM as drums and other musical instruments were played in the background.

As per the tradition, on Govardhan Puja, a person is beaten up with the whip with full force on his hands as people believe that the practice helps in getting rid of the problems and bringing good luck, a report said.
 

