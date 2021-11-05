Women empowerment through tribal jewellery in Jharkhand

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In order to give a boost to the empowerment of tribal women, a brand of tribal jewellery, Adiva, prepared by SHG women living in remote villages of Jharkhand was launched by Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS).

Speaking on this occasion, JSLPS CEO said that the main objective of the launch of Adiva brand was to make rural women self-employed and save the state’s heritage by connecting traditional jewellery to the larger market with a new identity.

“Handcrafted tribal jewellery, brand Adiva, has been introduced under the Palash brand to create new avenues of sustainable livelihood for rural SHG members through JSLPS under the patronage of Rural Development Department in Jharkhand,” said JSLPS CEO Nancy Sahay. “A wide range of these tribal jewellery will encourage women entrepreneurship,” she added.