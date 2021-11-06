11 Covid patients killed in fire at ICU ward in Maharashtra hospital

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A major fire broke out in the civil hospital of Ahmednagar, killing at least 10 patients admitted in ICU on Saturday. The death toll is expected to rise. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered a high-level inquiry into the fire incident. Ahmednagar district collector Rajendra Bhosale said patients admitted for Covid-19 treatment died in the fire.

A total of 19 Covid 19 patients were under treatment at the hospital. Bhosale said the fire started in the ICU of the civil hospital and it spread to other wards later. “The fire might have been caused due to a short circuit but an investigation team will ascertain the real cause of the fire. It was a new building and even the wiring of the electric fitting was new.

The fire in Ahmednagar civil hospital broke out in ICU, later it spread in other wards. More than 20 people were in hospital, out of it, 10 reported to be died so far. @NewIndianXpress @Sunday_Standard — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) November 6, 2021

We are surprised by this major fire,” Bhosale said. Eyewitnesses said the fire started in the AC unit and it quickly spread across the ICU. The entire ICU was shrouded with smoke, making it difficult to rescue the patients. The 10 victims died on the spot while seven were injured badly and they are taking treatment in other wards. The Ahmednagar fire incident is not the first in Maharashtra. Earlier also such major incidents have taken place. In Virar, 14 people died in a hospital during their treatment.

In Nasik, 22 people died of leakage and short supply of oxygen to Covid-19 patients in a hospital. In Nagpur, four people died in a fire a few days ago this year. Thackeray said strict action would be taken against those responsible for Saturday’s fire. He said the injured people would be given treatment and asked the district collector to conduct a probe and submit its report at the earliest.

Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat visited the hospital and declared a relief of Rs 7 lakh to the family members of the deceased. The opposition alleged that the government was not serious about the health of the people. “This is not the first incident that has killed innocent people. Earlier also such tragedies have taken place. The Maha Vikas Aghadi should focus on real issues, not reel one,” said Pravin Darekar, leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2021

No lessons learnt from past fires in hospitals

March 26 Ten coronavirus patients died in a fire at a hospital in the eastern suburb of Bhandup in Mumbai

April 21 As many as 24 Covid patients on life support died at the civic hospital in Nashik after a leak in the medical oxygen tank caused disruption in oxygen supply for around 30 minutes

April 23 When the second wave was at its peak, 13 coronavirus patients died as fire engulfed the ICU of the Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Virar, 60 km from Mumbai. The fire broke out after a blast in the AC unit