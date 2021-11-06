STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akalis to move resolution against Tytler's appointment to Delhi Congress Committee

Tytler's name had erupted in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Published: 06th November 2021 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Jagdish Tytler

1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler (File | PTI)

By ANI

LUDHIANA: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday slammed Congress's decision of appointing Jagdish Tytler as one of the permanent invitees to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee and said that his party will move a resolution in the upcoming Punjab assembly session on November 8 demanding his arrest.

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana, Badal said, "Akali Dal would move a resolution in upcoming Punjab Assembly session on November 8, demanding arrest of Jagdish Tytler and other Congressmen responsible for the 1984 Sikh massacre and action against Gandhi family at whose instance it was conducted."

"Congress is supporting the butchers instead of punishing them. Tytler, who is one of the accused in those riots, should immediately be punished," he said.

Tytler's name had erupted in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"I am here to pay tribute to all those who were killed in the riots. But if we want to pay them tribute genuinely, then we should boycott the party," he said.

He further stated that SAD will move a resolution in the State Assembly session, which hopefully would be passed unanimously.

"The party should clear the motive behind appointing Tytler as one of the 37 permanent invitees to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. I urge all the Sikhs to boycott Congress," he added.

