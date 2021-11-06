STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Anguished by loss of lives: PM Modi on Ahmednagar hospital fire

The blaze erupted around 11 am in the intensive care unit (ICU), where 20 COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment, they said.

Published: 06th November 2021 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a major fire that broke out in a hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar this morning.

At least 10 coronavirus patients were killed and another suffered serious burn injuries in the fire that broke out in the district civil hospital in Ahmednagar, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 11 am in the intensive care unit (ICU), where 20 COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment, they said.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest." Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an in-depth inquiry into the incident.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday ordered an in-depth inquiry into the fire at Ahmednagar civil hospital, which claimed the lives of 10 COVID-19 patients.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, Thackeray directed the administration to ensure that those responsible for it get strict punishment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Prime Minister Ahmednagar
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp