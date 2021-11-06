First Dimasa language movie to open Indian Panorama at IFFI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: During the nine-day-long 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) at Goa, 25 Indian language feature films will be screened as part of Indian Panorama.

The jury has picked films for screening from a wide pool of 221 contemporary Indian films.

Semkhor, the first-ever Dimasa language movie directed by Aimee Baruah, renowned actress of Assam, is the jury’s choice for the opening feature film of Indian Panorama 2021, announced the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday.

The selected films will be showcased to all the registered delegates and representatives of the selected films.

“The primary aim of the Indian Panorama is to select the feature and non-feature films of cinematic, thematic and aesthetic excellence for the promotion of film art through the non-profit screening of these films under different categories. Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been completely devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year,” said the ministry.

The jury, comprising 12 members, was headed by acclaimed filmmaker and actor SV Rajendra Singh Babu.

The eminent jury panels, both feature and non-feature, exercise their individual expertise and contribute evenly to the consensus that leads to a selection of Indian Panorama films, the ministry added.

The list of 25 feature films selected in the Indian Panorama 2021 comprises five Bengali, four Kannada, five Malayalam and two Hindi films.

In the non-feature category, Indian Panorama of IFFI comprises a contemporary package of socially and aesthetically vibrant non-feature films.

The non-feature film jury of seven members was headed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker S Nallamuthu.

The panel selected 20 works from a pool of 203 contemporary Indian non-feature films.

The jury’s choice for the opening non-feature film of Indian Panorama, 2021 is Ved...The Visionary (English) directed by Rajiv Parkash.